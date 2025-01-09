JOKER 2 Rumored For 2023 Production

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Clown Prince of Crime's sequel could be entering development next year. Ever since the immense success of Todd Phillips' Joker in 2019, there have been rumors of the supervillain origin story getting its own sequel.

These rumors continue to persist, and the latest word out of the rumor mill is that the sequel has just taken a big step forward with a tentative start date in place.





According to Heroic Hollywood, a Warner Bros.“insider” has revealed that the studio has just received the first draft of the Joker 2 screenplay. Additionally, there are plans to start shooting sometime in 2023. Without any official confirmation, it's best to take these rumors with a grain of salt at this time.

There isn't any information about what the script might entail, though we can presume it would most likely bring back Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck.

Joker was directed by Todd Phillips and written by Phillips and Scott Silver. It serves as an origin story for the Joker and how a failed clown and comedian ends up becoming the most dastardly villain in Gotham City.

The open-ended sequel has left fans debating over whether a sequel is truly needed, but because of the incredible financial success of the film, which includes more than a billion dollars hauled in at the box office, Warner Bros. has been working hard to get Phillips and Phoenix back on board for a follow-up film.

Joaquin Phoenix Has Teased a Potential Return to Joker.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram