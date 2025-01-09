Turkey urges UN to lift sanctions on Syria to support recovery efforts

(MENAFN) Turkey’s permanent representative to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, called on Wednesday for the removal of sanctions and delisting measures against Syria to aid the country’s recovery.



Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Syria, Yildiz acknowledged the challenges still facing Syria despite the hope brought by the end of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He highlighted the "years of unimaginable suffering and widespread destruction" endured by Syrians under Assad's leadership.



"We must ensure accountability for the human rights violations and use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime," he said, stressing the need for justice.



Yildiz argued that, given the significant changes in Syria, it is essential for international approaches to adapt to the country's current needs. "The international community must adopt a constructive approach and facilitate a smooth transition in Syria," he stated.



He emphasized the importance of “swift and concrete actions” to restore normalcy for Syrians, calling on the international community to shift focus from merely humanitarian aid to actively supporting Syria’s stabilization, recovery, and reconstruction.

