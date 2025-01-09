(MENAFN- Live Mint) United Kingdom Prime Keir Starmer on Wednesday blocked another bid by Conservative Party leaders to launch a national inquiry into an alleged 'grooming gangs' scandal. Conservative bid's rejection was followed by a bitter PM's questions at the House of Commons.



In one of the questions, Reform MP Rupert Lowe labelled“mass rape” by“gangs of Pakistani rapists” a“rotting stain on” nation, a remark which drew sharp criticism by Labour MPs. Many Tory leaders even said that failing to support an inquiry would raise concern about a“cover up”.



“Tory” is frequently used by journalists as a shorter alternative to“Conservatives”. The theory surrounding child sexual abuse by“Pakistani grooming gangs” has stirred a political controversy in UK after billionaire Elon Musk commented on the same in his social media post. Here are the top updates on the matter.

UK PM blocks Conservative bid for inquiry

Keir Starmers's Labour Party, which enjoys a large majority in the House of Commons, rejected a Conservatives Children Wellbeing and Socials Bill to push for another national inquiry into grooming gangs by 364 votes to 111.

The bill demanded a new national inquiry into grooming gangs. Its supporters included 101 Conservatives, five Reform UK, two DUP, the TUV's Jim Allister, UUP MP Robin Swann, and Independent Alex Easton, and no Labour MPs.



PM hits out at Tory for 'lies and misinformation'

UK PM Keir Starmer had hit out at Tory leaders for lies and misinformation on Wednesday and said that these attempts would not help victims of child abuse.

Why Starmer govt is not supporting grooming gang inquiry?

During the question and answer session, Keir Starmer said that an inquiry into the matter would further delay action tackling child sexual abuse, reported Bloomberg. He also pointed out that recommendations from a seven-year probe which reported in 2022 had not yet been implemented.