Russian airstrike kills 13 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine launches investigation
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Wednesday that at least 13 people were killed in a Russian airstrike on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.
According to a statement from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been opened into the attack, which also left 29 others injured, based on initial reports.
The attack caused significant damage, including the destruction of several multi-story buildings, an industrial facility, and other infrastructure in the city. Debris from the strike hit a tram and a minibus carrying passengers, and nearby parked cars were also damaged.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on X, calling it a "deliberate strike" by Russian forces. "Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs," he said, urging for increased pressure on Russia. “Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace,” he added.
Zaporizhzhia, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the front line with Russian forces, has been a frequent target of airstrikes since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is approaching its 1,000th day.
Russian authorities have yet to issue a statement on the attack.
