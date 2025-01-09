Russian airstrike kills 13 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine launches investigation

(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Wednesday that at least 13 people were killed in a Russian on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.



According to a statement from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been opened into the attack, which also left 29 others injured, based on initial reports.



The attack caused significant damage, including the destruction of several multi-story buildings, an industrial facility, and other infrastructure in the city. Debris from the strike hit a tram and a minibus carrying passengers, and nearby parked cars were also damaged.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on X, calling it a "deliberate strike" by Russian forces. "Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs," he said, urging for increased pressure on Russia. “Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace,” he added.



Zaporizhzhia, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the front line with Russian forces, has been a frequent target of airstrikes since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is approaching its 1,000th day.



Russian authorities have yet to issue a statement on the attack.

