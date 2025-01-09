Bengaluru Triple Murder: Man Kills Wife, Daughter And Niece With Machete Tells Police, 'Couldn't Tolerate And...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru triple murder: A horrifying incident has come to light from Bengaluru's Peenya area where a man killed his wife, his 19 year old daughter and his sister-in-law's 23-year old daughter. The incident occured in the evening at around 5.15 pm on January 8.

The man, identified as Ganaraju worked as a homeguard with Hebbagodi station in Bengaluru Urban dictrict. After killing and confirming that the three women were dead, he called the police control room and said that he wanted to surrender, a report by Times of India stated. It added that after his call, the police rushed to his appartment where they found the bodies of the three women.

In his confession to the police, Ganaraju suspected of his wife Bhagya of having an affair. He added,“In a fit of rage, I attacked her with the machete. The two girls tried to stop me and cursed me, saying I was the one at fault."

He also added, "Whenever I question Bhagya over her affair, the two girls would support her. I couldn't tolerate this anymore and attacked them with the same machete.”