Reactions To 'No' Vote On Swiss Motorway Expansion Project
On Sunday, a majority of Swiss voters (52.7%) rejected a CHF5 billion government plan to extend key stretches of the motorway network. SWI swissinfo gathered voters' reactions in the capital Bern.
This content was published on
November 24, 2024 - 18:50
1 minute
Julie Hunt ,
Alexandra Andrist ,
Dorian Burkhalter
Deutsch
de
Reaktionen zum Nein für den Autobahnausbau
Read more: Reaktionen zum Nein für den Autobahnausba
Français
fr
Les réactions au ((non)) à l'extension des autoroutes
Read more: Les réactions au ((non)) à l'extension des autoroute
Italiano
it
“No” all'ampliamento autostradale: le reazioni
Read more:“No” all'ampliamento autostradale: le reazion
日本語
ja
スイスの高速道路拡張計画が国民投票で否決、各界の反応
Read more: スイスの高速道路拡張計画が国民投票で否決、各界の反
Русский
ru
Швейцария не будет расширять автострады: какова была реакция политиков?
Read more: Швейцария не будет расширять автострады: какова была реакция политиков
The project, which initially had wide support from the government, parliament, the business community and centre and right-wing parties – the Swiss People's Party and the Radical-Liberal Party – would have involved widening or building new roads at six key points on the country's motorway system, notably near Bern, and on a busy stretch between Geneva and Lausanne.
The arguments of environmental groups and parties on the left (the Social Democratic Party and the Green Party), who criticised the cost (CHF5 billion) of the project while questioning its effectiveness in reducing traffic congestion, probably carried more weight with voters. Supporters of the project had argued that the expansion plan would help solve traffic jams on the outskirts of the big Swiss cities.
Edited by Samuel Jaberg/sb
