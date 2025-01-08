Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Expected Demand Of US$ 6.95 Billion By 2030, Amid 7.7% CAGR Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global compression wear & shapewear market is estimated to reach $6.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Compression Wear and Shapewear Market by Product Type, Gender, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global compression wear & shapewear market is estimated to reach $6.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.Download Sample Report PDF Brochure:Growth of the market is driven by rise in disposable income of consumers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of compression wear among the geriatric population, change in lifestyles of people, and increase in demand for compression wear arising from fitness industry. However, health issues such as blood clots, breathing problem, and acid reflux caused from tightly worn compression and shapewear, restrains the market growth. Product development and innovative marketing & promotion strategies are anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for the players in the future.The male users segment leads the global compression wear & shapewear market, owing to higher adoption of compression wear. Moreover, majority of men also prefer compression garments during a workout, further fueling the demand from the male consumer segment. The female consumer segment is expected to grow at a highest growth rate over the anticipated period, owing to rise in female interest for fitness and comfortable clothing and increase in participation of women in sports activities. Furthermore, companies such as Nike, Under Armour, and others have started to target the women segment with the launch of new product lines and establishment of women-specific stores.Compression wear & shapewear are tight-fitted apparels designed specifically to keep the body in a certain posture. Increase in disposable income of customers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of shapewear among the geriatric population, and change in lifestyles drive the market growth of shapewear segment.Application wise, the performance & recovery segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of $2.96 billion in 2020. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to extensive usage of compression wear to prevent injuries, improve blood circulation, and speed up recovery.Among various distribution channels, the specialty retail stores segment held the highest revenue share of 62%, and is expected to maintain its dominance ahead as well. This segment constitutes company-owned outlets that possess extensive penetration in various geographies and sell wide product lines of compression wear and shapewear. However, the compression wear & shapewear market growth is expected through online sales channels with a high CAGR of 8.6%, owing to wide product availability on e-commerce websites and rise in Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Buy This Research Report:The compression wear segment dominated the overall market in 2020, accounting for over 70% of the revenue, due to the widespread usage of various types of compression wear by professional athletes and lifestyle users practicing recreational exercises. Growth of this segment is driven by the vast health benefits offered by these garments, such as improved performance, body temperature maintenance, reduced muscle fatigue, and prevention of injury.Exploring Growth Prospects and Demand Trends in the Industry Compression Wear and Shapewear:Health and Wellness Trends: With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, people are increasingly turning to compression wear for its purported benefits such as improved circulation, muscle support, and faster recovery times. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals with active lifestyles are among the key consumers of compression wear.Fashion and Body Positivity: Shapewear, which was traditionally associated with slimming and shaping the body, has evolved to cater to a broader range of consumers, including those seeking comfort and support rather than just a slimmer appearance. Body positivity movements have also influenced the demand for shapewear that celebrates diverse body shapes and sizes.Technological Advancements: Advancements in fabric technology have led to the development of more comfortable and breathable compression wear and shapewear, addressing concerns such as moisture-wicking, odor control, and flexibility. Seamless construction techniques and innovative materials have enhanced the performance and aesthetics of these garments.E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has significantly expanded the reach of compression wear and shapewear brands, enabling them to tap into global markets and target niche consumer segments more effectively. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models have also allowed brands to establish closer relationships with customers and gather valuable feedback for product improvements.Medical and Therapeutic Applications: Beyond athletic performance and aesthetic purposes, compression wear is increasingly being utilized in medical and therapeutic settings to manage conditions such as lymphedema, venous insufficiency, and deep vein thrombosis. This medical segment represents a growing opportunity for manufacturers and retailers in the compression wear industry.Some of the key players operating in the global market such as:. Nike Inc.. Spanx Inc.. Adidas AG. Triumph International Corporation. Leonisa SA. Wacoal America Inc.. Ann Chery. 2XU Pty Ltd.. Under Armour Inc.. Jockey.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:○ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global compression wear & shapewear market share, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.○ It presents a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing compression wear & shapewear market opportunities.○ Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.○ An in-depth analysis of the compression wear & shapewear market trends helps determine the prevailing market opportunities○ The report includes detailed analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market segments, competitive scenarios, sales areas, and growth strategies.Enquire Before Buying:Reasons to buy Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:○ Sustainable Athleisure Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report○ Luxury Apparels Market is projected to reach $278,181.5 million by 2031○ Sports Events Market is projected to reach $609.07 billion by 2031○ Sports Training Market is projected to reach $18.85 billion by 2031○ Plus Size Clothing Market registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027○ Polo Shirt Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2029○ Cashmere Clothing Market Size, Manufacturer, Application Forecast to 2025○ Ice Hockey Apparel Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2030, Report

