Portio Completes Keiretsu Forum MST Due Diligence, Paving The Way For Fast-Track Funding

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas regions (K4-MST) today announced the successful completion of its rigorous due diligence process for PortIO Corp. , a cutting-edge medical company developing PortIO , the first implantable, intraosseous vascular access device designed for long-term use. The due diligence report and package are now available in Keiretsu's Dealum database , presenting a unique opportunity for accredited investors, family offices, and venture capitalists to support this novel medical technology.

Re-Inventing Vascular Access

Unlike traditional long-term vascular access devices, PortIO can remain underneath the patient's skin without the need for any maintenance with flushes. It also addresses other known limitations of these existing long-term vascular access devices, including occlusion from blood clots, blood stream infections, and difficult or impossible insertion in patients with poor veins. PortIO's total addressable market opportunity, estimated at >$2 billion, targets a large, unmet need in a variety of clinical settings, including the emergency, inpatient, and home settings.

The PortIO technology has been successfully validated through cadaver, animal, and clinical studies, with ~$9.0 million invested in the technology to date. Notably, a successful first-in-human study was completed with no complications, no device-related adverse events, and no device malfunctions. The Company has a clear path to initial FDA approval through the FDA's de novo pathway, based on detailed guidance from the FDA through several pre-submission meetings.

Keiretsu Forum: The Partner for Results

PortIO Corp's decision to engage K4-MST underscores Keiretsu's proven track record of advancing life sciences and medical technology ventures. The PortIO technology was spun out of a medical technology incubator in partnership with Hatch Medical, a medical device incubator and technology brokerage firm led by K4-MST member Paul Gianneschi . This collaboration exemplifies a shared commitment to advanced healthcare solutions. Paul, a seasoned expert in medical device development, has played a pivotal role in the due diligence process, leveraging his expertise and K4-MST's investor network to drive momentum for PortIO.

“Keiretsu Forum's ability to evaluate, support, and position early-stage companies for funding is unmatched,” said Gianneschi.“PortIO is novel technology, and the alignment between PortIO Corp., Hatch Medical, and Keiretsu ensures it has the foundation to achieve its full potential.”

“PortIO represents the best of what our incubator is designed to do-propel cutting-edge medical technologies to market faster and more efficiently,” said Dr. Lishan Aklog Chairman and CEO of PortIO Corp.“We trusted Keiretsu Forum for its rigorous due diligence process and unparalleled expertise in life sciences, confident that they would put us on the path to success.”

Next Steps

Accredited investors and members of the Keiretsu Forum community can access the PortIO due diligence materials through the Dealum database. Those interested in exploring this investment opportunity but not yet part of the Keiretsu network can contact ... for more information.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global network of accredited investors, venture capitalists, and corporate leaders. The Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas regions (K4-MST) are renowned for their success in advancing life sciences and medical technology ventures, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for early-stage companies to achieve funding and market success.

