PINOT NOIR WINE COUNTRY IS COMING TO PALM SPRINGS WITH 5TH ANNUAL PASSION 4 PINOT FESTIVAL

5th Annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Festival

RANCHO MIRAGE TO BECOME HONORARY PINOT NOIR WINE COUNTRY FOR A DAY

- Festival Founder David Fraschetti

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th Annual Passion 4 Pinot , also known as the Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival, is set to captivate wine enthusiasts from January 30 to February 2, 2025. Over 250 top-tier wines will be poured and available for tasting.

Grand Tasting

The festival's highlight, the Grand Tasting, will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. This event offers a unique opportunity to meet and get to know winemakers, winery owners and key winery personnel.

Tickets for the Grand Tasting range from $170 to $190, with VIP Vista Terrace tickets already sold out.

Additional Events

The festival features several other exciting events:

1. Exclusive winemaker dinners: Intimate dining experiences with gourmet pairings

2. Wine education Master Classes: "From Carneros to West Sonoma Coast - A Tour of Sonoma County Pinot Noir" on January 31, 2025 as well as our Champagne + Caviar Master Class & Tasting

3. Sunday Brunch: Spotlights 10 of Santa Lucia Highlands's AVA's best wineries.

Meet and chat with winery owners, winemakers and key winery personal pouring 30+ wines. All available for tasting.



Festival Highlights

- Engagement with 80 top winery owners and winemakers from California

- Over 225 top-tier Pinot Noir wines available for tasting

- Educational opportunities to learn about winemaking processes and philosophies

- Sophisticated casual dress suggested for these upscale events

Festival Founder David Fraschetti emphasizes the event's unique appeal: "Our festival isn't just an event; it's a journey through the finest vineyards of the West Coast, where every sip tells a story and every bite is a celebration."

Tickets for various events range from $125 to $190. Wine enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this popular event is known to sell out.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit palmspringspinotfest/tickets.

About Passion 4 Pinot - Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival:

The Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival - A Passion 4 Pinot is an annual celebration showcasing the highest caliber pinot noirs the West Coast has to offer, bringing together top producers, enthusiasts, and culinary experts for an unforgettable weekend of tasting and education. The event also supports Fresh Eddie Futures, a 501c3 organization promoting the Wine Industry by providing scholarships to college students majoring in Viticulture and Enology as they pursue their careers as future winemakers. Follow Passion 4 Pinot on our socials @PSPinotFest.

