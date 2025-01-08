Hamas Open To National Unity Government In Gaza As Ceasefire Talks Continue

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hamas is open to the idea of transferring governance of the Gaza Strip to a national unity or a government comprised of national elites. Osama Hamdan, a leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), stated that the organization will not tolerate any interference regarding the management of the Strip following the war.





During a press in Algeria on Tuesday, Hamdan emphasized that the negotiating delegation in Doha is focused on three key demands: a complete withdrawal, the release of thousands of prisoners, and reconstruction efforts without restrictions.





When asked about the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations, Hamdan mentioned that he has no specific expectations. He further noted that“the resistance remains strong and is inflicting losses on the enemy.” In response to inquiries about Hamas's potential successor to Yahya Sinwar, he stated,“We have nothing to hide on this matter. There is an internal arrangement that will soon lead to an announcement of the movement's leadership.”





In related news, the Israeli military has continued to bombard various areas of the besieged Gaza Strip. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 31 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 45,885, with 109,196 people injured since the war began on 7 October 2023.





On the Israeli side, the military reported the deaths of an officer and a soldier, with two additional soldiers injured during battles in Beit Hanoun, located in the northern Gaza Strip. The Hebrew newspaper“Haaretz” revealed that two officers were killed due to resistance forces firing an anti-tank shell in Beit Hanoun the previous day. Among the casualties was a major officer serving as a company commander in the“Nahal” Brigade of elite forces, along with his deputy, a captain. According to the Israeli Channel 12, the officers were caught in a tight ambush when an occupation army unit was targeted with an anti-tank missile.





Regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, Qatar has confirmed that discussions aimed at reaching a truce are still taking place“at the technical level” between the two parties, even as the war continues. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated during a press conference that“meetings at the technical level are ongoing between the two parties,” adding,“Currently, there are no delegations at a higher level than the technical discussions.”