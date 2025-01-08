Major Overhaul Of M3 Highway Nears Completion In Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
The reconstruction of the Yenikend-Bilasuvar section of the M3
Alat-Astara-Iran Border Highway, spanning from the 32nd to the
103rd kilometer, is nearing completion, Azernews
reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Agency of Motor Roads
(AAYDA).
AAYDA noted that the 71 km stretch is being rebuilt to meet
second technical grade standards. This means the road will feature
two lanes with a roadway width of 15 meters and a driving surface
of 7.5 meters.
The project has already completed essential groundwork,
including the construction of the roadbed and foundation, and the
application of a new asphalt-concrete surface. Currently, the final
stages involve profiling the area, and installing road equipment
and signage.
As part of the reconstruction, all artificial structures and
culverts along the route have been constructed. Circular and
rectangular culverts of various diameters have been installed to
ensure proper water drainage beneath the road. Additionally, the
construction of seven bridges, with a total length of 338.6 meters,
has been completed.
The construction work adheres to the established norms and
standards of the "Construction Norms and Regulations," ensuring
high-quality implementation. A sufficient number of personnel and
machinery have been deployed to complete the reconstruction
promptly.
The overhaul of the highway not only enhances the safety of
travel for citizens but also facilitates smoother transit for both
cargo and passengers. This project is expected to significantly
improve the transportation infrastructure, easing the movement of
goods and people along this critical route.
