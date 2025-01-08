Community Expresses Gratitude To President Ilham Aliyev And Calls For Armenia's Accountability
Akbar Novruz
The Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC) has expressed its
gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his commitment
to ensuring the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Western
Azerbaijanis to their homes, Azernews reports.
In a statement issued on January 7, 2025, the WAC emphasized its
support for Ilham Aliyev's vision for regional peace and security,
highlighting the discriminatory ideologies prevalent in Armenia's
political circles as a major obstacle.
"The ideology of racial discrimination and radical nationalism
prevailing in the political circles of Armenia is the greatest
threat to human rights and peace. The video recording of the speech
of the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in 1993,
presenting the 'complete cleansing of Armenia and Karabakh from
foreign nations' as a historical achievement, which has been
circulated recently, the racist statement of the second President
Robert Kocharyan from the rostrum of an international organization
that 'Azerbaijanis and Armenians are ethnically incompatible,' and
the inspiration of the third President Serzh Sargsyan and his party
from the racist ideology of the fascist Garegin Nzhdeh
'Tsekhakronism' reflect the essence of this state," the statement
read.
The WAC also expressed concern over Armenia's militarization
policies and supported Azerbaijan's stance:
"We fully share the concern expressed by President Ilham Aliyev
regarding the policy of mass armament pursued by Armenia and
support the call to end its armament. Armenia, which has an
aggressive past and is dominated by racist, revanchist ideologies,
cannot act responsibly with military force, and its armament is
unacceptable. Armenia's policy of complete denial of the historical
injustices committed against us, Western Azerbaijanis, has no
prospects."
The WAC concluded its statement with demands directed at the
Armenian government, calling for an apology and practical steps for
reconciliation:
"We demand that the Armenian government apologize for the
deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, start a dialogue with the
Western Azerbaijani Community, create conditions for their return,
end the policy of destruction and distortion of the cultural
heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people, stop armament, and
open lines of communication in accordance with its
obligations."
