European Union strongly opposes North Korea's ballistic missile test

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the EU denounced North Korea’s first ballistic missile test of 2025, asserting that it breaches several UN Security Council resolutions.



The EU condemns the People's Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which Pyongyang claims to have equipped with a hypersonic warhead, according to a statement from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’s office.



The statement emphasized that this missile test violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions and further escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



On Monday, South Korea reported that Pyongyang had carried out the missile launch, which coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Seoul amidst South Korea's ongoing political crisis.



South Korea has been in the midst of a political crisis since last month, triggered by a brief period of martial law.



"The EU expresses its full solidarity with its regional partners, especially the Republic of Korea and Japan," the statement noted, urging North Korea to stop such illegal and provocative actions and to engage in dialogue as offered by the main parties involved.

