Marvels of Saudi Orchestra to debut in Riyadh as part of global tour

The three-day event, which will begin on January 16 at the King Fahd Cultural Center, is part of an initiative to introduce Saudi music to the local public.



Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the chairman of the Music Commission and Culture Minister, will sponsor the event.



The event marks the sixth stop on the Saudi National and Choir's global tour, according to the Saudi Press Agency.



From their debut at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris to their subsequent appearances at the National Theatre in Mexico, the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, Central Hall Westminster in London, and Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall, the orchestra and choir have taken Saudi heritage to esteemed stages across the globe.



With timeless melodies that lead the audience through the Kingdom's history and showcase its creative depth and cultural legacy, the Riyadh performance promises to be an enthralling musical experience.



