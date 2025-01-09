CCD Exposes Russia's Lies About Alleged Intention Of AFU To Cause Environmental Disaster In Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A representative of the authorities in Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, accused Ukraine's Defense Forces of attempting to“cause an environmental disaster in the Sea of Azov.”

This was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to Ukrinform.

According to the collaborator, the of Ukraine allegedly carried out a“targeted missile strike on oil storage tanks” in the of Berdiansk. However, he provided no evidence to support the claim that the tanks were the missile's intended target.

The CCD noted that“strangely, this strike resulted in no casualties or significant damage,” and“the attack did not affect the port's operational capacity,” as stated by the occupiers.

“Such false accusations are an attempt by the Russians to divert attention from the real environmental disaster unfolding along the coast of occupied Crimea due to fuel oil pollution from sunken Russian tankers. Responsibility for this catastrophe, as well as for other environmental damage to Ukraine, lies entirely with the Russians,” the CCD emphasized.

As previously reported, on December 15, Russian oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 sank in the Kerch Strait. As a result, more than 4,000 tons of fuel oil spilled into the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that 32 dolphins died in the Black Sea following the oil spill from the Russian tankers.