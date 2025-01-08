Exhibition“Jordan: Dawn Of Christianity”: Showcasing Jordan's Christian Heritage At The Vatican City

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Amman / PNN /

In the heart of the Holy Land, where the echoes of prophets and saints still resonate, lies Jordan-a timeless sanctuary that has witnessed the unfolding of Christianity's earliest chapters. This February 2025, the of and Antiquities of Jordan in collaboration with the Vatican present the groundbreaking exhibition“Jordan: Dawn of Christianity” /“Giordania Alba Del Cristianesimo”.



This extraordinary event commemorates 30 years of relations between Jordan and the Holy See and coincides with the Holy Jubilee Year of the Vatican themed“Pilgrimage of Hope”, and the 60th anniversary for the visit of Pope Paul VI to Jordan in 1964.

For a whole month, visitors to the Vatican will embark on an immersive journey through 90 exquisite artifacts that tell the story of Christianity from its very beginnings to the present day. These treasures, carefully curated from nearly 34 archaeological sites in Jordan, offer a profound connection to the roots of Christianity in Jordan.



A Journey Through History and Faith

The exhibition is a gateway to Jordan's sacred past, featuring five pilgrimage sites acknowledged by the Vatican which include:

● Tel Mar Elias, visitors will discover the birthplace of Prophet Elijah.

● Our Lady of the Mountain Church stands as a shrine commemorating Mother Mary.

● Mount Nebo, the final resting place of Prophet Moses.

● Machaerus, visitors will learn about the martyrdom of John the Baptist.

● The Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Maghtas), pilgrims will connect with the very waters where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, marking the birthplace of Christianity itself.

Spreading the Message of Peace

His Majesty King Abdullah II continues to champion the call for the return to the essence and core values shared by all faiths, emphasizing that "Our country is home to an historic Christian community. All our citizens actively share in building our strong nation. Indeed, Christians have been part of Middle East societies for thousands of years and are vital to the future of our region.". This exhibition reflects that enduring legacy, showcasing Jordan's pivotal role in the history of Christianity. It is from these lands that Elijah ascended to heaven, where St. John the Baptist took his final stand, and where Jesus Christ launched the Word of God.

Preserving and Celebrating Heritage

The antiquities on display trace the evolution of Christianity-from the baptism of Jesus Christ to the Byzantine era, through the rise of the Islamic eras, and into the present Hashemite era. Intricate mosaics, ancient symbols like the Ichthys, the story of Chirality in Jordan. These treasures reflect not only how Christianity started but also how it continued to thrive and flourish in Jordan until the present day, contributing to art, architecture, and cultural preservation from the first century to today.



Invitation to a Global Audience

Jordan: Dawn of Christianity / Giordania Alba Del Cristianesimo invites believers and seekers alike to rediscover the roots of faith and heritage. This exhibition is not just a collection of artifacts-it is a celebration of unity, peace, and the enduring legacy of Christianity in the Holy Land of Jordan. As the Vatican's Pilgrimage of Hope inspires reflection and spiritual journey, Jordan's story offers a profound connection to the birthplace of Christianity.

This February 2025, join us at the Vatican to celebrate the message of peace, hope, and love from the land where it all began. Jordan-a message from the heavens-welcomes the world to celebrate faith and togetherness.

