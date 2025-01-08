Cold Weather Continues With Unstable Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing relatively cold weather on Wednesday, with temperatures slightly warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to a report by the Meteorological Department. High-altitude clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.The report indicated that similar weather conditions will prevail on Thursday, with relatively cold temperatures in most regions and milder conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate southeasterly winds are forecast, occasionally becoming active, with the continued appearance of high-altitude clouds.On Friday, the weather will remain relatively cold across most areas, with temperatures slightly warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. However, the Kingdom will begin to experience unstable weather conditions in the afternoon. Clouds at various altitudes are expected to increase, bringing scattered showers, particularly in the northern and central regions, extending to parts of the east. Winds will shift from moderate southeasterly to northwesterly during the evening, with periods of activity.The unstable weather is forecast to persist on Saturday. Partly cloudy and relatively cold conditions will dominate most areas, with a continued chance of scattered showers, particularly in northern and central regions. Winds are expected to be moderate and northwesterly.Maximum and minimum temperatures for today are expected to range between 14 C and 5 C in eastern Amman, 12 C and 3 C in western Amman, 12 C and 2 C in the northern highlands, and 11 C and 1 C in the Shara highlands. In contrast, warmer conditions are forecast in the Dead Sea, with temperatures between 23 C and 11 C, and in Aqaba, ranging from 24 C to 12 C.