Caylee Cowan Joins Nativa Spa As Brand Ambassador

Caylee Cowan the New Face of Natvia Spa

Cowan will star in a series of new skincare campaigns for the brazilian-owned brand.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caylee Cowan is the new face of Nativa Spa .NativaSPA is known for their quinoa oil's formula is packed with antioxidant-rich Madagascar vanilla and pure quinoa oil, which blends to add firmness and moisture to your skin. Their ingredients, rich textures, comforting scents, and conscious formulas that are nourishing for your body and the Earth.Rooted in their parent company Grupo Boticário in Brazil, NativaSpa crafts plant-based, cruelty-free blends powered by nutrient-rich Quinoa Oil, which is extracted in a unique process for skin wellness. Now, this popular Brazilian beauty brand is available in the United State and is the third- most sustainable brand in the world. NativaSPA is thrilled to work with eco-conscious actress and activist, Caylee Cowan.As one of Hollywood's rising stars, Caylee Cowan is known for her stunning looks both on and off the red carpet. Recently, the actress and model shared her go-to travel essentials which included Nativa Spa hand creams and oils.Cowan, who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her roles in films like "Sunrise in Heaven" and "Double Exposure," has become a fashion and beauty icon for many young women. With her flawless complexion and bold makeup looks, fans have been eager to know the secrets behind her beauty routine.

