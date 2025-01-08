(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's is on an upward trajectory, with a projected growth of 3.5% in 2024 and a medium-term outlook of 3.8%. This growth is driven by a robust recovery from recent challenges, including the global crisis and regional droughts. The country's strategic fiscal policies and economic diversification efforts are paying off, positioning Paraguay as a beacon of stability in Latin America.



Paraguay's economy has shown resilience , registering one of the highest growth rates in the region in 2023. This performance was fueled by strong activity in electricity, agriculture, and livestock. The country's economic stability is further underscored by its low sovereign spreads and the successful issuance of its first global Guarani-linked bond in February 2024.



The government demonstrates fiscal discipline by aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to 1.5% of GDP by 2026. This policy has helped manage the deficit and attract investor interest, culminating in Paraguay's upgrade to investment grade in July 2024. This milestone reflects the country's steady economic growth, ability to withstand shocks, and ongoing institutional reforms.







Paraguay has actively diversified its economy, expanding beyond agriculture and hydropower into areas like manufacturing, forestry, and clean energy. These efforts reduce volatility and bolster resilience to external shocks. Public investments in infrastructure have also eased transportation constraints, aiding private investment and contributing to a steady GDP growth rate.

Paraguay's Economic Ascent: A Beacon of Stability in Latin America

Although Paraguay faces hurdles such as variable rainfall affecting electricity outputs, the government's pursuit of sustainable practices, including innovative financing for climate resilience, points to further growth. Enhanced human capital development, corruption reduction, and improved governance feature prominently on its forward-looking agenda.







Paraguay maintains ties with Taiwan, which may appeal to investors aligned with certain global strategic priorities. The country's manufacturing sector, which passed the $1 billion export mark in 2024, exemplifies its potential as a choice destination for investment.



Balanced fiscal policies and diversified growth strategies make Paraguay a compelling story for both market players and policymakers. Its path to investment grade status, combined with focused infrastructure development and continued reforms, underscores its stable growth path in Latin America.

