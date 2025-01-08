Sivers Semiconductors Wins A Major Chip Development Program With Leading Tier-1 Telecom Infrastructure Vendor

The $5.4M program will support the development of a next-generation highly-integrated beamforming transceiver for a variety of mmWave applications

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Sivers Semiconductors announced that it has been awarded a major chip development program by a leading Tier-1 telecom infrastructure vendor. The $5.4M program will run from Q1 2025 to Q4 2026, and will support the development of a next-generation highly-integrated beamforming transceiver for various millimeter-wave telecom applications.

Sivers' RF-SOI-based SUMMIT beamformer product family leads the industry in key performance metrics of output power, efficiency and noise figure, resulting in longer range, more reliable links, lower cost of ownership, and a greener footprint. In addition, Sivers' TRB transceiver product family features state-of-the-art synthesizers with ultra-low phase noise, high-performance mixers with superior image rejection, and a high level of integration, resulting in lower bill of materials and time to market. The next-generation transceiver, targeting Global Foundries' 22FDX process, combines the best of both product families and will set a new industry standard for millimeter-wave beamforming transceivers. This new award and design win builds on a previous award from the same customer utilizing our existing broad-market SUMMIT and TRB products and establishes a long-term roadmap with the customer. The award also features a sizable upfront cash payment of up to $2.3M, which ensures sufficient working capital to execute this development agreement, as well as supply the SUMMIT and TRB products for the first-generation product.

"This award builds a stronger, deeper connection with a strategic customer in this millimeter-wave market segment. Winning this competitive bid is another testament to our differentiated beamforming technology and we value this trusted partnership as another step towards sustainable success in our journey," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

"This design win is extremely important as it secures the millimeter-wave telecom revenue and product roadmap for Sivers," added Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "I am very proud of our team, as we now have several competitive design wins over the past few months, totaling nearly $18.5M in revenue."

About

Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: . (SIVE)

