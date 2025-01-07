EACON Mining Achieves Milestone: Fleet Surpasses 800 Vehicles, Travelling Over 27 Million Kilometres Autonomously

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EACON has achieved a major milestone with the deployment of over 800 autonomous haulage trucks, travelling more than 27 million kilometres across 19 projects. The fleet, comprising 14 different low-emission models from 6 OEMs, is paving the way in and decarbonisation efforts. With a wide variety of hybrid and battery-electric options which are all fully interoperable, mine sites can choose models best suited to their operational demands. This swift expansion is a reflection of EACON's technical expertise, rapid deployment capabilities, and client confidence.

Accelerated Deployment and Growth

Early deployments adopted industry-typical and conservative expansion strategies. However, EACON's close collaboration with their customers has resulted in fully autonomous deployments achieved in only two weeks. This ability to rapidly expand has resulted in industry leaders including CNBM, SPIC, and Zijin Group adopting EACON as their trusted autonomy technology supplier.

Central to EACON's success is their autonomous haulage solution, ORCASTRA®, which empowers mines to scale operations and adapt to production demands with unmatched efficiency. Lei ZHANG, co-Founder and Chairman of EACON explained, "this efficiency stems from EACON's enhanced product maturity and the adaptability of our solution across various scenarios, as well as robust onsite training and operational expertise."

Diversifying Across Mineral Resources

Operating across a large portfolio of complex and diverse coal operations, EACON rapidly learned the value of being flexible and adaptable, baking that philosophy into the ORCASTRA® product. It is this flexibility that is fuelling rapid adoption across diverse commodities, with newly secured projects seeing deployments into iron ore, copper-gold, and zinc.

Setting New Standards in Mining

EACON's solutions prioritise safety, efficiency, and value. By leveraging scalable, ready-to-deploy autonomous systems, EACON ensures safer operations and streamlined processes. The company also remains committed to sustainability, with technologies that reduce emissions, minimise energy consumption, and promote environmentally conscious mining practices - solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

About EACON

Founded in 2018, EACON Mining delivers turnkey autonomous haulage solutions for surface mining. Our OEM-agnostic AHS, ORCASTRA®, features a distributed architecture underpinning ultimate adaptability for optimum performance in even the most demanding mining environments. With expertise in emission-reducing powertrain solutions, we offer hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and retrofitted autonomy - driving a safer, greener future for mining.

For more information, visit eacon/en.

Contact:

Evelyn Zhu, Communication Manager [email protected]

SOURCE EACON Mining Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED