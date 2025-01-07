Unitree Robotics To Feature G1 Robots And Deliver Keynote At Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unitree Robotics will feature their G1 humanoid robots as well as deliver a Keynote Presentation at the Advanced 2025.

- Tony Yang, Director of North America, Unitree Robotics RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) 2025 proudly announces Unitree Robotics as a featured exhibitor and keynote presenter. The event will take place on August 6th and 7th, 2025, at DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.Unitree Robotics is set to showcase its cutting-edge G1 robots, known for their unparalleled agility, precision, and versatility. Designed to redefine automation across industries, the G1 robot exemplifies Unitree's commitment to creating advanced robotic solutions that drive efficiency and innovation in manufacturing.“We are thrilled to join AME 2025, an event that embodies the future of manufacturing and technological innovation,” said Tony Yang, Director of North America, Unitree Robotics.“Our G1 robots represent the next step in transforming how industries approach automation, and we're excited to share our vision with industry leaders and innovators.”Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the G1 robots at Unitree's exhibition booth. These demonstrations will highlight the robots' capabilities, including their ability to seamlessly perform tasks that demand precision, adaptability, and efficiency.As part of the expo's keynote programming, a presentation titled“Empowering the Future of Manufacturing with Advanced Robotics” will be delivered by Unitree Robotics. The keynote will explore the role of robotics in shaping the next generation of manufacturing practices, featuring insights into Unitree's latest innovations and their impact on the industry.The Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of this premier event, bringing together leading professionals, cutting-edge technology providers, and forward-thinking innovators within manufacturing. With over 300 exhibitors and thousands of attendees, AME 2025 offers a truly unique platform for networking, collaboration, leadership, and discovery.To learn more about Unitree Robotics and their participation in AME 2025, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.________________________________________About Unitree RoboticsUnitree Robotics is a pioneer in the development of agile, intelligent, and cost-effective robots for industrial, commercial, and research applications. With a mission to make advanced robotics accessible to all, Unitree continues to lead the industry with its innovative designs and technology.________________________________________About Advanced Manufacturing Expo:The Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) is an annual event dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in manufacturing technology and fostering collaboration among industry leaders. Featuring four areas of expertise; Automation, Metalworking, MRO/Safety and i4.0 Technology. Hosted at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the expo offers a one-of-a-kind platform for innovation, education, and growth in the manufacturing sector.

