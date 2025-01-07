(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anna Beata Kalisz Hedegaard Joins Krown Technologies' Quantum Advisory Board

James Stephens - CEO - Krown Technologies

Krown keeps adding to its list of distinguished board members

- Krown Technologies LLC

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anna Beata Kalisz Hedegaard has joined Krown Network 's Quantum Advisory Board to assist the Krown Network team in their journey toward implementing quantum security solutions for their all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem designed to foster innovation, empower users, and create new economic opportunities.

Anna is an internationally recognized expert in the field of quantum security and an innovator in bridging advanced quantum mechanics with real-world defense and technological solutions. She is the Co-Founder & CEO of the Quantum Security & Defense Group (QSECDEF), a global quantum business network and leader in quantum security continuous education. She is also the founder and CEO of QuantumPrime, a deep tech start-up developing hardware solutions for quantum entanglement terrestrial and satellite networks.

With an exceptional academic foundation, Anna holds two Master of Science degrees-one in electronics and nanotechnology from Wright State University, Ohio, and another in quantum mechanics and particle physics from the University of Southern Denmark. Her academic achievements are enriched by professional experience across Poland, Denmark, the United States, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Germany, offering her a truly global perspective on emerging technologies and security challenges.

Beyond her expertise in quantum mechanics, Anna has experience in intellectual property strategy from her time at the European Patent Office and work as a patent engineer.

As a member of the Krown Quantum Security Advisory Board, Anna brings a visionary approach to advancing quantum-safe solutions for the next generation of networks. Her extensive experience will play a pivotal role in guiding Krown Network's mission to secure the future of their blockchain ecosystem.

Speaking about her new role, Anna said:

"Joining Krown Network's Advisory Board presents a unique opportunity to contribute to building resilient and forward-thinking quantum security solutions. I am excited to collaborate with Krown's talented team and help navigate the complexities of quantum technologies to ensure a secure digital future."

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies & Krown Network, shared his enthusiasm about Anna's appointment:

"Anna's expertise in quantum mechanics and her innovative approach to security solutions will be instrumental in strengthening Krown Network's commitment to building the most secure blockchain ecosystem in the world. Her global perspective and leadership in quantum defense make her a perfect fit for our vision of a future where blockchain technology is not only accessible but fortified against the evolving threats of tomorrow."

At Krown Network, we always ask,“What's In Your Bag?”-and with Anna Beata Kalisz Hedegaard joining the team, we've added another groundbreaking asset to ours.

Anna's appointment underscores Krown Network's commitment to pioneering quantum innovations that address the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

About QSECDEF

The Quantum Security & Defense Group (QSECDEF) is a global leader in quantum security education, advisory services, and defense solutions. QSECDEF's mission is to build bridges between cutting-edge research in quantum technologies and practical, real-world defense applications. By fostering collaboration among global experts, researchers, and industry leaders, QSECDEF aims to address the security challenges posed by the next generation of computing and communication technologies.

About Krown Network

Krown Technologies LLC is the parent company of Krown Network, an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem designed to foster innovation, empower users, and create new economic opportunities. At its core, Krown Network seeks to democratize access to blockchain technology by offering products and services that are easy to use, secure, and scalable.

