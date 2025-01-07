عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Year Message From Mr. Amadou Hott, Candidate For The Presidency Of The African Development Bank Group


1/7/2025 3:49:36 PM

(MENAFN- APO Group) The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video


New Year Message from Mr. Amadou Hott, candidate for the Presidency of the African Development bank Group.

Watch the video:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amadou Hott, Candidate for the Presidency of the African Development Bank Group.

media contact:
...

More information on

MENAFN07012025004934011406ID1109065439


APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search