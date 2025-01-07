Russia Is Spreading Fakes About AFU In Pokrovsk To Use Civilians As Human Shields - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda continues to implement an information operation aimed at discrediting the of Ukraine who are performing tasks in the Pokrovsk area.

This is stated in a statement by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) , Ukrinform reports.

“Enemy propagandists are lying that the Ukrainian military are killing civilians who are heading towards Russian positions in search of salvation. Spreading such fakes is an information component of the Russian troops' operation in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy is trying to turn the local population against the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement said.

The CCD adds that Russia intends to use the civilian population as a“human shield” to deter the actions of the Armed Forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian propaganda spread a fake about Ukrainian troops preparing a false flag operation with the massacre of civilians in the city of Pokrovsk , Donetsk region.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov