Graid Technology Unveils Supremeraid(TM) AE: The AI Edition Designed For GPU-Driven AI Workloads

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Graid Unveils SupremeRAID(TM) AE: The AI Edition Designed for GPU-Driven AI Workloads Unleash breakthrough AI performance with GPUDirect Storage (GDS) and intelligent data offload with SupremeRAID(TM) AE (AI Edition).



SANTA CLARA, CA, Jan 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) -

Graid Technology, the global leader in innovative storage performance solutions, is proud to announce the launch of SupremeRAIDTM AE (AI Edition), the most resilient RAID data protection solution for enterprises leveraging GPU servers and AI workloads. Featuring GPUDirect Storage support and an intelligent data offload engine, SupremeRAIDTM AE redefines how AI applications manage data, delivering unmatched performance, flexibility, and efficiency.





SupremeRAIDTM AE (AI Edition)

Unleash Breakthrough AI Performance with GPUDirect Storage (GDS) and Intelligent Data Offload

SupremeRAIDTM AE's cutting-edge technology empowers organizations to accelerate AI workflows by reducing data access latency and increasing I/O efficiency, while protecting mission-critical datasets with enterprise-grade reliability. Its seamless scalability enables enterprises to meet future AI demands without overhauling existing infrastructure. Designed for a wide range of users, SupremeRAIDTM AE benefits AI/ML teams by delivering faster training and inference for data-intensive models, enterprises with GPU servers by optimizing GPU performance for critical workloads, and data scientists and researchers by providing seamless access to vast datasets without bottlenecks. IT teams also gain resilient, scalable RAID storage that integrates effortlessly into existing systems without requiring additional hardware.

SupremeRAIDTM AE introduces a suite of features tailored to AI workloads, including:

GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Support:

Transfers data directly from NVMe drives to GPU memory, bypassing the host memory to maximize I/O performance and minimize latency. This feature ensures faster, more efficient AI training and inference.

Intelligent Data Offload Engine:

Optimizes GPU utilization, allowing enterprises to fully leverage their GPU investments for superior performance and efficiency.

Flexible Deployment Options:

Start by sharing GPUs across workloads and transition to dedicated GPUs as demand increases, enabling seamless scalability with reduced upfront costs.

Diverse NVMe SSD Form Factor Support:

Full compatibility with a wide variety of NVMe SSD form factors ensures easy integration into existing storage environments.

NVMe-oF (NVMe over Fabrics) Support:

Extends storage capacity beyond a single host, offering scalability for massive datasets critical to AI innovations.

Clustering AI Converged Storage:

Seamless compatibility with distributed file systems like BeeGFS, Lustre, and Ceph lowers external storage costs and reduces dataset migration efforts.

"SupremeRAIDTM AE is a game-changer for enterprises seeking to unlock the full potential of their AI workloads," said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. "This product was designed specifically for GPU-driven AI applications, combining GPUDirect Storage support and an intelligent data offload engine to ensure unmatched performance and resiliency. With SupremeRAIDTM AE, organizations can meet the growing demands of AI with ease and confidence."

SupremeRAIDTM AE (AI Edition) will be available to the public in Q1 2025 through Graid Technology's extensive partner network, including T1 server manufacturers and system integrators. For more information, visit



or email

... .

Contact Information

Andrea Eaken

Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA | Graid Technology

...

949-742-9928

SOURCE: Graid Technology, Inc.