Schaeffler Unveils New Era of Motion technology at CES 2025

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler Unveils New Era of Motion at CES 2025

07.01.2025 / 15:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler at CES 2025

Schaeffler Unveils New Era of Motion at CES 2025



Merger with Vitesco Technologies expands expertise, product portfolio and footprint

Schaeffler to unveil robust motion product portfolio at CES 2025 Experience the Humanoid Technology Exhibit, Dynamic Performance Vehicle, and The Motion Hub at CES 2025

Herzogenaurach / Fort Mill | January 7, 2025 | Schaeffler, a leading Motion Technology Company, will showcase its expanded motion product portfolio and expertise during CES 2025. The company's technology exhibit will be in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 4140), from January 7-10, 2025. “This year's CES exhibit is a significant milestone for Schaeffler as we show our expanded portfolio of products and how we are in a unique position to not only enable but accelerate the pace of change in our evolving industries,” said Marc McGrath, Regional CEO Americas.“From humanoid robots to automotive and industrial innovations, if it needs to move in any fashion, we are showing how Schaeffler is leading the way to bring motion to life.” The merger with Vitesco Technologies, completed on October 1, 2024, expands Schaeffler's presence globally, adding new manufacturing plants and boosting the company's research and development capabilities. Schaeffler's solutions now cover the entire spectrum of motion, from power transmission to energy generation and sustainability, allowing for a seamless integration of technologies. Especially in the field of electromobility Schaeffler can now offer a comprehensive product range and can therefore support our customers in the growing e-mobility market in the best possible way.

Schaeffler highlights its commitment to innovation in motion technologies by showcasing the Humanoid Technology Exhibit, which offers interactive insights into the company's key role in advancing robotics that simulate human movement. Schaeffler's production technology capabilities, powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence and a core strength in vertical integration, drive greater automation and efficiency across operations, exemplified by the mobile cobot EMMA, which enhances flexibility and precision in dynamic production environments. The display also emphasizes advancements in battery technology, particularly in all-solid-state batteries. Complementing this is the Dynamic Performance Vehicle, which features a comprehensive range of innovative solutions for chassis systems and electrified powertrains, including the latest developments from Vitesco Technologies. This interactive exhibit highlights the full spectrum of components, from light passenger vehicles to heavy-duty applications. Additionally, the Motion Hub illustrates how Schaeffler's eight motion technology product families integrate seamlessly to foster cross-industry innovation, demonstrating how the design of a single component can impact the functionality of other systems.



We invite you to explore Schaeffler's latest innovations at CES 2025. Visit us at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth 4140, from January 7-10, 2025, to experience the future of motion technology. For more information, please visit



Forward-looking statements and forecasts Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions may have a negative impact on the results and financial consequences of the plans and developments described in this document. There is no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, by means of a public announcement. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or developments should not be regarded as statements that these trends and developments will continue in the future. The foregoing cautionary statements should be considered in connection with subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements made by Schaeffler or persons acting on its behalf.



Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services in the mobility ecosystem by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.



Contact:

Dr. Axel Lüdeke

Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone: +49 9132 82 8901

email:

...



Heiko Eber

Head of Investor Relations

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone:

+49 9132 82 88125

email:

...





Daniel Pokorny

Head of Communications Technology, Operations & Digitalization

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone:

+49 9132 82 88708

email:

...











07.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Schaeffler AG Industriestr. 1-3 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: 09132 - 82 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000SHA0019 WKN: SHA015 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2062997



End of News EQS News Service