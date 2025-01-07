Walter Hartman Of Walter On Wine Recommends The 2022 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc With Excellent Rating

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned wine expert Walter Hartman of Walter on Wine has awarded the 2022 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc a rating of Excellent, praising its unique blend of flavors and complex profile. At a price of $49, this wine offers exceptional value, combining classic varietal character with a depth that surprises and delights."The 2022 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc is a standout in a sea of similar wines," said Hartman. "This is not your typical Sauvignon Blanc. It features a gorgeous blend of tropical fruit, floral aromas, and a creamy texture that carries a surprising depth. The attention to detail in both the vineyard and the winery is evident in every sip, making it a wine that I am excited to recommend."Produced in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley from the Maefield Vineyard, this Sauvignon Blanc features a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and the aromatic Sauvignon Musqué clone. It opens with Meyer lemon, pineapple, lime zest, and orange blossoms, while the palate expands with ripe stone fruit, lemongrass, honeydew, and marzipan. The wine's silky texture and long finish set it apart, offering both freshness and depth.The 2022 vintage was crafted under the challenging conditions of a heat wave, but the Maefield Vineyard's maritime influence helped maintain the wine's delicate flavors and acidity. The grapes were hand-picked, sorted in the field, and fermented in French oak barrels, where they were aged on their lees for five months, adding complexity and richness to the final product.Food PairingsThis Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with a wide range of dishes, including:.Salads: Crabmeat and mango salad, baby spinach with warm goat cheese.Seafood: Grilled halibut, seared snapper, oysters, and shrimp scampi.Poultry: Herb-roasted chicken or turkey with lemon and rosemary.Vegetables: Grilled asparagus with lemon vinaigrette, green beans with almonds.Cheeses: Goat cheese, feta, burrata, Gruyère, and BrieAbout Walter Hartman & Walter on WineWalter Hartman is an expert in fine wine, providing insightful and thorough wine recommendations. His evaluations focus on the sensory experience and the unique qualities that each wine offers to the enthusiast. Walter on Wine is a trusted source for discerning wine lovers who seek high-quality, expertly reviewed selections.About Merry Edwards WineryMerry Edwards was a trailblazer in the American wine industry, known for her pioneering research on clonal selection and her innovative approach to winemaking. Though Merry retired in 2020, the Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc is a testament to her vision and dedication to excellence. Today, the winery continues to produce world-class wines under the leadership of Heidi Von Der Mehden and as part of the Maison Louis Roederer family.For more information about the 2022 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc or to purchase, visit Merry Edwards Winery on Winesearcher .

