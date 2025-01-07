BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR ) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Braemar plans to issue its release for the fourth quarter after the closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and will host a call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0284.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 6, 2025, by dialing (609) 800-9909 and entering the confirmation number, 2925607.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, , on Thursday, February 27, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

