National Advertising Division Finds Charter’S “Unlimited” Claims Supported; Recommends Clear & Conspicuous Speed Limitation Disclosures

New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge by Verizon Communications Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found that Charter Communications Inc. substantiated certain express and implied claims about its Spectrum Mobile“Unlimited” and“Unlimited Plus” wireless data plans but recommended that Charter modify its website advertising to disclose high speed data limitations.

Verizon challenged Spectrum Mobile's website advertising, which referred to Charter's plans as“Unlimited” and“Unlimited Plus” and included several unlimited data claims which indicated that Spectrum Mobile plans include“Unlimited talk, text, and data,” which allows customers to“use all the data you want.”

The National Advertising Division (NAD) concluded that the advertising conveys the message that Spectrum Mobile customers who subscribe to an Unlimited or Unlimited Plus plan will be able to consistently engage in typical online activities, regardless of the amount of data consumed in any given month.

NAD found the challenged“Unlimited” express and implied claims supported.

NAD, however, recommended that Spectrum Mobile modify its website advertising by disclosing high-speed data limitations in close proximity to its“Unlimited” claims.

In its advertiser statement, Charter stated it“will comply with NAD's recommendations regarding its disclosures.”

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

