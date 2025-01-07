ONSCREEN Simplifies Senior Care By Bringing Its 'Joy' AI Companion To Ipads And Android Tablets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A new era of care: ONSCREEN Joy is an AI companion that reduces social isolation, increases engagement, supports aging in place, and enhances quality of life

ONSCREEN, Inc. , a senior care technology innovator, today announced that it has expanded its innovative AI-based senior caregiving platform to include Android tablets and iPads. The new ONSCREEN Joy tablet app , is designed to enhance communication, companionship, and care for older adults. Unveiled at CES 2025, this new offering expands ONSCREEN's mission to address social isolation and make care more accessible for seniors and their families. ONSCREEN AI-based care solutions will be on display at CES 2025 in AgeTech Atlanta booth (Venetian Expo Level 2 Halls A-D: Booth #54600).Please email ... to schedule an ONSCREEN briefing or demo at CES 2025.Expanding“Joy” AI to TabletsBuilding on the success and learnings of its TV-based Moment senior care platform, the ONSCREEN Joy tablet app eliminates the requirement for a new hardware device, and brings ONSCREEN's most important senior care features of the platform to Android tablets and iPads. This new app enables families to set up a senior care hub using devices they already own, often older generation devices that collect dust once the upgrade cycle comes around. By lowering the barriers to entry and leveraging existing hardware, ONSCREEN Joy enables more seniors and families to benefit from ONSCREEN's broader caregiving platform.Key Features of ONSCREEN JoyThe app includes a wide range of capabilities designed to enhance the lives of seniors and their families:●“Joy” the Personal Companion: Offers engaging conversations, trivia, jokes, and creative activities like painting, bringing entertainment and stimulation to seniors.● AI Wellness Check-Ins: Joy performs wellness check-ins in the form of friendly reminders for essential activities like taking medication, eating meals, drinking water, and engaging in physical activity.● Automatic Video Call Answering: Automatically connects seniors with trusted family members in their“Favorites” list, making communication seamless. Callers using both iOS and Android devices can easily connect with their older loved ones, overcoming the limitations of proprietary video calling systems tied to specific mobile operating systems (ie FaceTime).● Family Zoom Sessions: Allows seniors to join family Zoom calls without requiring any effort, ensuring they stay connected to larger family gatherings.● Simple Text, Photo and Video Messaging: Displays text messages, photos, and videos in an easy-to-read format, making it simple for seniors to engage with shared content.● Live Interactive Events: Provides access to live events and activities, enabling seniors to participate in engaging and interactive experiences from the comfort of their home, with no technical assistance required.● YouTube Content Sharing: Plays videos shared by family members directly on the tablet, offering a personalized entertainment experience.● Photo Gallery & Slideshow: Organizes shared photos into a dedicated gallery, creating a visual archive of cherished memories. Optionally, when the tablet is idle, photos of loved ones will be rotating through, effectively providing a convenient picture frameUpdates to the ONSCREEN Family AppIn addition to launching the ONSCREEN Joy senior care app , the company has rebranded its existing app for family members and caregivers as ONSCREEN Family. This app continues to provide an intuitive way for families to stay connected with their older loved ones through features like video calls, photo sharing, and real-time updates.ONSCREEN Family works seamlessly with the ONSCREEN Joy tablet app, creating a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of both seniors and their support networks. Additionally, ONSCREEN provides a web application for users that prefer to set up Routines on a larger screen, and gives family caregivers the ability to trends and outcomes resulting from Joy's check-ins with the senior.“Launching ONSCREEN Joy at CES 2025 is a significant step towards expanding the ONSCREEN ecosystem, and making the powerful capabilities of our platform available to more families that need them,” said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN, Inc.“Our goal from day one has been to simplify technology so that seniors feel supported and engaged. By offering a tablet-based solution, we're removing barriers and empowering families to use their existing devices to provide better care.”ONSCREEN Joy is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. Families can start with a 30-day free trial, allowing them to explore the app's features and benefits. After the trial, the service is available for a subscription fee of $9.99 per month, offering an affordable way to enhance connection, companionship and care for older loved ones.A Trusted Senior Care Technology PartnerONSCREEN has established itself as a trusted name in senior care technology by creating solutions that address the unique challenges faced by older adults and their families. The company's flagship product, Moment, a TV-based senior care device, along with the companion ONSCREEN Family app for caregivers, leverages the familiarity and comfort of the TV to provide AI-powered companionship, reminders, seamless video calling with loved ones, live Zoom classes, and even the ability to provide TV tech support from anywhere.Recognized for its innovative approach, ONSCREEN has earned accolades such as the CES 2024 CES AARP AgeTech After Dark Pitch Competition win and selection into the AARP AgeTech Collaborative Accelerator. These achievements highlight ONSCREEN's ongoing commitment to addressing the challenges of the growing aging population and improving quality of life for seniors.Beyond senior care, ONSCREEN's technology has also demonstrated its potential to serve diverse markets. As one of four finalist companies selected for the CTA Foundation's Digital Health Innovation Challenge, ONSCREEN is adapting its AI-driven solutions to improve accessibility and wellness for working-age adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This recognition underscores the flexibility and scalability of ONSCREEN's platform to address a variety of unique needs across different demographics.About ONSCREENONSCREEN is dedicated to addressing the challenges of social isolation among older adults by removing technical barriers around connection, companionship and care. The company's flagship product, Moment, has transformed senior care by leveraging the familiarity of the TV. Now, with the launch of ONSCREEN Joy, ONSCREEN continues to expand its impact, empowering families and enhancing the lives of seniors. Learn more at .

