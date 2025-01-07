Small Businesses Grow And Thrive With Help From SCORE Mentors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For the past 60 years, SCORE has connected more than 17 million entrepreneurs with experienced mentors for advice and support, leading to increased revenue and overall business success," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Whether you are just starting out or have been in business for years, even a few mentoring sessions can make a huge difference for your small business."

The benefits of mentorship

Finding the right mentor can be transformative, providing guidance and support that can significantly impact a business's trajectory. Specifically, entrepreneurs who receive three or more hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased business growth.

A mentor

provides actionable guidance on navigating the complexities of business ownership, offering support and encouragement during challenging times. They can help entrepreneurs develop crucial skills, refine their business strategies and build confidence in their abilities. Mentors also serve as sounding boards, providing objective perspectives on critical decisions and helping entrepreneurs avoid potential pitfalls. This personalized support can benefit entrepreneurs at all stages of business development.

"Sometimes we struggle with parts of our business that are not our specialty but that are important components of what we need to do to be successful," said SCORE client

Anelis Coscioni, executive director of the Toy Lending Library of South Dakota. "Our mentor helps us better understand those components and supports our business growth."

Crucial guidance from experts

SCORE's nationwide network of experienced mentors provides access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise, allowing entrepreneurs to find the perfect mentor to guide them on their entrepreneurial journey. Since its founding in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs on their small business journey. Small business owners who

request a SCORE mentor are carefully matched with volunteers with relevant expertise, ensuring a highly effective and personalized mentoring experience.

Mentoring sessions can take place in person or virtually – a mentor can be someone in the local community or across the country. Wherever they are, mentors act as a guide to understand an entrepreneur's business needs and provide free advice and resources.

"It's important to really dig deep and ask questions to get to the root of an issue or challenge," advises SCORE mentor Michele

Adelman. "Mentors can help with that in a supportive environment."

Find a mentor

"SCORE has been a foundation and vessel to the success of my business," said SCORE client

Nita Kirk, owner of K & K Painting and More in

Quinby, SC. "If you are thinking about opening a business, you need to contact SCORE!"

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit

SCORE .

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

[email protected]

Visit SCORE's media resources to connect with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

SOURCE SCORE