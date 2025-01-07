Christian Music Icon Jaci Velasquez Announced As Host For 13Th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jaci Velasquez

Public Ends on January 24, 2025 with 15,000 Fan Votes Cast to Date

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Award & GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, Jaci Velasquez has been announced as the host for the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards. Set to take place on April 8, 2025, the event will move to the iconic Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN – just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville – in its biggest celebration to date.Known for her groundbreaking contributions to the Christian music industry, Velasquez brings her warmth, charm, and deep connection to fans for this unforgettable celebration of faith-driven artistry that will celebrate the best Christian artists, albums, and songs of the past year.Fans across the globe are currently making their voices heard, with voting for this year's winners continuing through Friday, January 24, 2025 in all 22 categories. Over 15,000 votes have already been cast at , showing the immense passion and enthusiasm within the Christian music community.The April ceremony will also feature 14 live performances and special surprise appearances with artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans won't want to miss this opportunity to celebrate the best in Christian music from the past year.Tickets are on sale now at , offering fans a seat to witness history being made. A limited number of VIP seats are also available that include reserved seating in the Artist/VIP section, early admission for an exclusive pre-show Q&A with select artists, a commemorative event poster, an exclusive swag bag, and other VIP perks.For more information on the We Love Christian Music Awards, to cast your vote, or to purchase tickets and book discounted hotel rooms, visit .The We Love Christian Music Awards is produced by Frankland Events LLC.About NewReleaseToday:NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what's new in Christian music.About DaySpring:Your Trusted Source for Christian Cards & Gifts A Christian product company that sells cards, books, Bibles, calendars, and more. DaySpring is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards and sells its products in Christian retail stores, mass market retailers, and more. The company was founded in 1971 by two pastors in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.About Upward:Upward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center.About Advancing Native Missions:ANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We're a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help.

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

+1 615-771-2040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.