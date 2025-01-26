Egypt Sends 310 More Aid Trucks To Gaza As Truce Holds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Cairo: Egypt sent another 310 humanitarian aid trucks to the Gaza Strip on Sunday through the Rafah border crossing, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) reported.

"The convoy includes 20 trucks loaded with fuel," the SIS report added. The trucks would go through the Al-Auja (Nitzana) and Kerem Shalom crossings for inspection by the Israeli side before being delivered to Gaza.

More than 4,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza during the first six days of the ceasefire, which began on Jan. 19, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been a key gateway for delivering relief supplies donated by Egypt, other countries, and international organizations.

The Palestinian side of the crossing has been controlled by Israel since May 2024, which had blocked its operation until the recent ceasefire deal.

The current six-week first stage of the three-stage ceasefire agreement includes a swap of Israeli captives held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails,

alongside intensified humanitarian aid deliveries and infrastructure rehabilitation in Gaza.