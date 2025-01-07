Samuel Adams Offers Two Dry January Tips: Try Just The Haze IPA And Don’T Waste Great Beer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams , America's #1 most trusted craft beer brand, is offering two simple tips to Dry January participants on how to make it to the finish line:



Try Samuel Adams Just the Haze Non-Alcoholic IPA Don't Waste Great Beer! Use it in a beer-infused dinner recipe instead.

For beer lovers who have been missing the hoppy, citrusy taste of a great IPA during Dry January, Samuel Adams offers the award-winning Just the Haze Non-Alcoholic IPA. With tropical fruit aromas and a smooth hoppy finish, Just the Haze eases the craving for a hoppy IPA without breaking your dry commitment.



Accolades : Just the Haze won Gold at the 2024 World Beer Awards for No & Lo Alc IPA, Silver at the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards, Gold Medal in Non-Alcoholic Beer Category at the 2022 Great American Beer Fest, and Silver at the 2021 World Beer Awards.

Availability : 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-oz cans. Drinkers nationwide can find it in their area by visiting .

Don't Waste Great Beer: Learn How in Samuel Adams' Our American Dream Cookbook

For those wanting to make more fridge space for Just the Haze, Sam Adams is encouraging beer lovers to not waste great alcoholic brews left over from the holidays and to cook with them instead.

To make it easy, Sam Adams' recently released cookbook, Our American Dream Cookbook, includes beer-infused recipes among the more than 100 must-try dishes developed by 80 small business owners.

“We know Dry January commitment-levels can vary, so this year we're helping drinkers make it to the finish smoothly – just like our Just the Haze IPA does,” shared Lauren Price, head of brand, Samuel Adams.“Our tongue-in-cheek tips are a way for us to connect with fans to remind them that even during a month dedicated to staying dry, it's still Sam season.”

A few standout recipes from the cookbook featuring beer include:



Vegan Onion Soup: This recipe includes a vegan take on the classic French Onion Soup featuring cans of Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy Juicy New England IPA.

BBQ Pizza with Braised Pork: This recipe gives classic pizza dough a hoppy twist with the addition of Samuel Adams Boston Lager.

Beer Can Chicken: A game-day essential that will wow your guests with Samuel Adams Octoberfest, Summer Ale, or Boston Lager.

Chicken Wings with Smoky Beer Marinade: A party and brewpub favorite, these marinated and grilled wings are a crowd pleaser every time and feature the beloved Samuel Adams Boston Lager. Kale Salad with Octoberfest Vinaigrette: Amp up any green salad with this warm vinaigrette. The briny black olives paired with Samuel Adams Octoberfest brew is sure to be a fan favorite.

Increased Demand for Non-Alcoholic Offerings:

The future of non-alcoholic beer is bright, and NA Beer Volume has grown +49% vs. 3 years ago (compared to total Beer, which was –12% vs. 3 years ago).1 As the category continues to expand with the increasing demand for no and low-alcohol beverages, Samuel Adams continues to prioritize their portfolio of award-winning brews without the buzz.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM ) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Hard Mountain Dew, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at , which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

ABOUT OUR AMERICAN DREAM COOKBOOK

The cookbook is an initiative of the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream , a revolutionary philanthropic program aimed at providing mentorship and funding to food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, announced the launch their new with 100+ dishes developed by 80 small business owners.

Survey Methodology 1

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Samuel Adams from December 12-14, 2023, among 2,014 adults ages 21 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/-2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact ... .

