Biden trips to New Orleans to mourn victims of deadly New Year’s Day attack

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden visited New Orleans on Monday to express condolences to the families of of a tragic New Year’s Day attack.



At an interfaith prayer service held at St. Louis Cathedral, Biden, accompanied by his wife, Jill, offered words of comfort. "My wife and I are here to stand with you, grieve with you, pray with you, let you know you’re not alone," he said.



Biden also assured the community that he had directed his team to allocate all resources to expedite the investigation.



"I promise you the day will come…when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye…my prayer is that that day comes sooner than later," Biden added.



The attack, which occurred in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street, claimed the lives of at least 14 people and left dozens more injured. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran, drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers.



Before visiting the scene, Biden and Jill Biden made a stop at Bourbon Street, where they laid flowers at a shrine for the victims and observed a moment of silence.



According to the FBI, Jabbar had traveled from Houston, Texas, to New Orleans on Tuesday evening and posted videos online expressing support for Daesh/ISIS shortly before the attack. The FBI also discovered bomb-making materials linked to Jabbar in both his rental property and home in Houston.

MENAFN07012025000045016755ID1109063094