Titagarh Rail Systems delivers Driverless Made-in-India Trainset to Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, January 06, 2025: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., the prominent Indian rolling stock manufacturer, today officially handed over its first driverless Made in India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation’s (BMRCL) Yellow Line. The stainless steel, automated trainset is the first Made-in-India passenger rolling stock set to run on the key 18-km stretch, linking the Electronic City technology and business hub to the rest of the city.



The official handover reinforces Titagarh’s stature as a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, world-class trains while spotlighting India’s ascent as a global hub for railway manufacturing. It celebrated the rollout of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and also again demonstrates the capability of Titagarh’s Metro Manufacturing Facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal. These milestones underscore the Company’s unwavering commitment to advancing urban mobility in India and showcase its growing manufacturing capabilities and innovative approach within the railway sector.



The event took place in the presence of Shri. Manohar Lal (Hon’ble Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs) who joined the celebrations virtually.



Shri. Manohar Lal, Honourable Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, said,“As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s new trainset and surpass 1,000 kilometers of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in India’s urban mobility journey. Bengaluru, a global hub of IT and innovation, continues to address urban challenges with enhanced metro connectivity, benefiting millions. Guided by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, metro projects are transforming our cities, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs. With India now ranking third globally in metro rail, we aim to surpass the United States within five years. I commend Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. for their exceptional ‘local for global’ manufacturing, delivering world-class trainsets, and contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat.”



Mr. Umesh Chowdhary, Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey at Titagarh as we proudly deliver the trainset for Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation and speaks of the ability, expertise and engineering we have built up locally. We are honoured to support Bengaluru’s vision of becoming a global city with world-class urban mobility solutions. Our team is dedicated to delivering advanced, sustainable, and efficient rolling stock that will redefine the commuting experience for millions of passengers in Karnataka."



Designed for state-of-the-art performance, the trainset incorporates advanced automation that enables it to operate in driverless mode. It marks a significant milestone as the first Metro train completely manufactured in India for Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line and the first stainless steel trainset by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. It reflects India's strides in indigenization and its growing role as a global rail manufacturing hub, aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat. These trainsets operate in Driverless (GOA4) mode, boosting efficiency with advanced automation. The sleek design combines modern interiors, reduced power consumption, enhanced sustainability, and world-class safety features for a seamless and secure passenger experience.



Titagarh will deliver two more trainsets to the Yellow Line by April this year. The Company will then ramp up production, delivering two trains a month by September, 2025.





