The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Enhances the Al Nalia App and Upgrades Interactive Safety Maps

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 6, 2025 - The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport is delighted to launch Al Nalia app phase two. With this wide-ranging upgrade, the mobile application significantly expands its functions and interactions, becoming the digital destination for local maritime services and safety information.



Developed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime and Maqta Technologies Group, both of which are part of AD Ports Group, the application facilitates safe navigation and bolsters the efficiency and accessibility of Abu Dhabi’s waterways.



Launched in 2023, Al Nalia phase one gave users fingertip access to the emirate’s extensive maritime safety maps, which display zones for permitted activities, speed restrictions, marine protected areas, shipping routes, fuel stations, mooring buoys, and slipways.



Among the salient features in phase two are: an integrated marina berth booking system; a digital waterway hazard reporting mechanism; push notifications for the latest maritime circulars and weather notices; access to the ticket booking system for public water transport services (ferries and water taxis); and a link to local maritime regulations.



This app update considerably augments the accessibility of maritime services in line with Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime’s mission to create a safe, welcoming, and sustainable maritime domain.



Of particular note is the new mobile berth booking platform, which centralises and simplifies the reservation process for both marina and vessel operators. Through the Al Nalia app, waterway users can search a database or probe an integrated map to find a public or private marina that suits their needs. Map icons identify individual berths, which users can select to view availability, choose a reservation period, and send a booking request. A separate app portal for marina operators allows them to respond to an enquiry, contact the user to proceed with a reservation, and track berth booking trends at their facility, in-app notifications update users on the status of their requests.



The Al Nalia hazard reporting page allows waterway users quickly signal and submit photos of non-emergency obstructions to Abu Dhabi Maritime, which will promptly process the submission, contact relevant authorities to address the issue, and send in-app updates to the user.



In conjunction with Al Nalia phase two, Abu Dhabi’s interactive maritime safety maps have also undergone an upgrade to improve legibility and user-friendliness, including a new full-page mobile interface, enhanced map layers, and new basemap viewing options (satellite or illustration).



Abu Dhabi Mobility affirmed that the recent updates to the Al Nalia app reflect its ongoing commitment to enhancing the experience of waterway users in Abu Dhabi and providing innovative digital solutions that improve safety and facilitate maritime navigation. Abu Dhabi Mobility highlighted its collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime to realise the emirate’s vision of becoming a global, sustainable maritime destination by introducing advanced features designed to enhance user comfort and support the sustainability of the maritime sector.



Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, added: “This achievement aligns with our government’s vision to elevate the emirate’s status as a premier global maritime hub. Al Nalia phase two represents a significant step toward this goal, boosting the availability of critical information and high-demand services. With the new Al Nalia app, it’s easier than ever to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s waterways, understand local regulations, and take advantage of our emirate’s world-class maritime facilities.”



The Al Nalia app is available for download through Google Play and the Apple App Store.



Operating under AD Ports Group in coordination with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime safeguards the emirate’s waterways and nurtures the sustainable development of its maritime sector.







