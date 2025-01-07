Shelter Cove Hosts Wellness Weekend To Boost Winter Tourism And Support Local Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wellness Weekend Packages

SHELTER COVE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The charming remote and tiny coastal village of Shelter Cove, nestled on California's Lost Coast, is excited to announce its inaugural Wellness Weekend, a special event designed to invite visitors to experience the magic of Shelter Cove during the quieter winter months. The event, organized by VisitShelterCove, will take place on 24th, 25th and 26th of January, 2025 and features a variety of activities aimed at rejuvenating the mind, body, and spirit.While Shelter Cove thrives during the bustling summer season, winter offers a serene escape from the everyday hustle, showcasing the area's natural beauty and tranquil ambiance. Wellness Weekend aims to attract visitors during this slower season, providing a much-needed boost for local businesses that strive to stay open year-round.Event Highlights:Yoga and Meditation Sessions: Reconnect with your inner self while enjoying breathtaking ocean views.Nature Walks and Wildlife Spotting: Explore the unspoiled beauty of Shelter Cove and catch glimpses of deer, fawns, and other native wildlife.Local Culinary Experiences: Savor locally-sourced meals crafted by Shelter Cove's talented chefs.Workshops and Talks: Join experts to learn about mindfulness, sustainable living, and the history of the Lost Coast.Relaxation and Spa Services: Treat yourself to massages and other wellness therapies offered by local practitioners.Local businesses, including inns, restaurants, and shops, are collaborating to offer special discounts and packages for Wellness Weekend participants. The event is ideal for couples, families, and solo travelers looking for a peaceful retreat.About Shelter Cove:Located along California's Lost Coast, Shelter Cove is a hidden gem known for its dramatic coastline, abundant wildlife, and welcoming community. Whether it's the summer buzz or winter's quiet charm, Shelter Cove offers something for everyone.For more information about Wellness Weekend and to book your stay, visit

