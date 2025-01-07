Media reports suspect behind Trump hotel Cybertruck blast identified

(MENAFN) Authorities have named the driver behind the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas as 37-year-old veteran Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs. The explosion, which took place on January 1, resulted in Livelsberger's death and left seven others injured. Investigators have conducted searches at multiple locations in Colorado Springs connected to Livelsberger.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the explosion was unrelated to the vehicle's design or function, pointing to explosive materials such as gasoline canisters and firework mortars found in the truck's bed. The FBI is treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism, particularly due to its proximity to the Trump Hotel and the earlier terrorist attack in New Orleans on the same day.



In New Orleans, 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 15 and injuring at least 35. Jabbar, who was inspired by ISIS, engaged in a shootout with police after crashing his vehicle and was killed in the exchange. Authorities found firearms, explosives, and an ISIS flag in his vehicle, and the FBI is investigating the attack as terrorism, with possible accomplices under scrutiny.

