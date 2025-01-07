LEVOIT® UNVEILS POWERFUL LINEUP OF INNOVATIVE VACUUMS, HUMIDIFIERS, AND AIR PURIFIERS AT CES® 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Levoit stick and tower vacuums, humidifiers, and air purifiers have optimized home wellness at their core-for people, kids, and pets

Levoit, VeSync's premier smart home wellness brand, is unveiling a powerful new lineup of products at CES 2025. From a self-emptying tower vacuum to humidifiers and air purifiers designed uniquely for family and pet households, Levoit is challenging "one-size-fits-all" standards with cutting-edge products that turn ordinary, even unrefined, spaces into personalized havens of wellness.

Levoit VortexIQ® 60 Tower Vacuum: Bridging the gap between those who enjoy cleaning and those who don't, this self-emptying vacuum and included cleaning station deliver the highest level of performance with the least amount of effort, so that all household members can partake in making home feel like their own, without getting their hands dirty.



The 550W brushless DC electric motor (BLDC motor) delivers high power, low noise, low maintenance, and long motor lifespan for incredible overall lifetime value.

The 5-stage filtration system with a HEPA filter, large 3.5-liter dust bag, and Air Pulse dust collection technology capture 99.99% of 0.3–10-micron particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander.

The TripleStrike anti-tangle roller brush reduces the hassle of detangling the vacuum head after each use to maintain the vacuum's peak performance. The VortexIQ 60 Tower Vacuum will be available in Q1 for $579 on Amazon and levoit.

Levoit LVAC-300 Stick Vacuum: Keeping a clean and comfortable home doesn't have to be a daunting task. A successor to the highly rated LVAC-200, the upcoming LVAC-300 features a new BLDC motor and 5-stage filtration with a HEPA filter to increase power, efficacy, efficiency, and overall lifetime value.





The compact and lightweight design features a powerful 240W BLDC motor, making the vacuum effective for cleaning various floor types and furniture with ease.

The vacuum's TripleStrike anti-tangle roller brush helps prevent tangling while picking up dirt and hair while LED headlights illuminate dust and debris in its path.

Weighing less than 4 pounds, the vacuum's removable battery, easy disassembly design, and washable filters make maintenance a breeze. The LVAC-300 will be available in Q1 for $349 on Amazon and levoit.

Levoit SproutTM

Air Purifier: Designed with parents in mind and inspired by the power of a good night's rest, the Levoit Sprout Air Purifier is set to be one of the smartest air purifiers with a HEPA filter on the market, showcasing a customizable night light, a variety of ambient white noise options, and multi-factor air quality sensor for peace of mind.



Three-stage filtration with a HEPA filter traps at least 99.97% of 0.1–0.3-micron airborne particles, such as dust, smoke, pollen, and pet dander, while the High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter reduces at least 90%* of VOC, NH3, SO2, NO2, and butyric acid in 30 minutes.

Parents can rest easy knowing their children's rooms are being effectively monitored for PM1, PM2.5, PM10, TVOC, and CO2 levels with an in-app analysis that is easy to understand.

With a selection of ambient white noises and customizable night light, parents can create a comfortable and peaceful environment for their child.

With the VeSync app, users can control settings, check filter life, create schedules, connect to third-party voice assistants, and view real-time air quality reports. The Sprout Air Purifier will be available Q1 for $279 on Amazon and levoit.

*Tested in an enclosed 3-cubic-meter chamber.

Levoit SproutTM

Evaporative

Humidifier:

The Sprout Evaporative Humidifier is inspired by parents wanting the best for their kids, starting with the air they breathe. This evaporative humidifier uses an air filter to help cleanse the air intake before putting moisture back into the air.



The separate sensor (perfect for placing near a child's crib or bed) helps parents view and customize the room's humidity level. This 19W evaporative humidifier humidifies air in spaces up to 219 sq. ft.

The dishwasher-safe tank keeps water separate from the electrical components. Auto Dry Mode helps dry out the wick filters after each use, which aids in preventing mold growth.

Advanced night light settings help create a warm environment that encourages rest for parents and their little ones. The Sprout Evaporative Humidifier will be available in Q1 for $189 on Amazon and levoit.

Levoit Pet Odor & Hair Air Purifier: Pet parents no longer have to worry about the smell of their home. Poised to be the industry's first pet-specific odor detection air purifier with behavior anticipation, this upcoming air purifier features a motion detection system that adjusts settings based on household activity, helping to eliminate odors before they spread to other parts of the home.



The unique airflow design and purification system features a customized 4-stage filter including an Activated Carbon Filter to effectively tackle pet odors. It can quickly detect key substances like isovaleric acid, ammonia, and hydrogen sulfide and adjust the fan speed accordingly to help control smells.

The VeSync app's AI-powered Smart Scene technology creates intelligent routines for the air purifier such as increasing airflow when a user goes out to walk their dog and automatically reducing it when they return home.

With the VeSync app, users will be able to visualize odor levels and trends, track purification task countdowns, access air analysis reports, and monitor remaining filter life. The Pet Odor and Hair Air Purifier will be available in Q2 for $199 on Amazon, and $249 for the self-cleaning model, at major retailers.

For more information, please visit: .

