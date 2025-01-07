(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEAVERTON, Canada, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These nine large format 3D printers are in addition to a fleet of 36 Additive (AM) machines comprising Digital Light Projection (DLP), MultiJet Printing (MJP), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Liquid Deposition Silicon (LDM) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) machines. More than half of Agile's production fleet (25 of 45 production machines) are 3D Systems machines and materials. Agile Manufacturing is Canada's largest 3D Printing Service Bureau and 3D Systems Reseller.

As a 3D Systems Reseller, Agile Manufacturing sells AM systems to a wide array of customers for a multitude of applications: you are only limited by your imagination. Agile offers installation, training, maintenance and material sales across Canada.

As a Service Bureau, Agile offers best-in-class 3D Systems materials to produce durable end use parts for low to mid volume additive manufacturing including a range of Accura SLA materials, Figure 4® materials including soft durometer and flame retardant options, a breadth of VisiJet® wax materials, VisiJet Crystal, and DuraForm nylon materials.







Contact:

Phone: +19058520794

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: