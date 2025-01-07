Industrial Air Blower Market Increasing Demands For Technological Innovation With A CAGR Of 4.2% By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Industrial Air Blower Increasing Demands for Technological Innovation with a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The expansion of operations and advancements in the food and beverage are driving the expansion of the global industrial air blower market . Conversely, the upsurge in activities in emerging regions is poised to unlock a multitude of opportunities in the foreseeable future.Request PDF Sample Copy @Owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food, the demand for industrial air blower has increased in food & beverage industry. In addition, these blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres. Thus, making them ideal for operation in mining industry. Therefore, rise in mining activities is driving the industrial air blower market.The industrial air blower market size accounted for $5.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the others segment dominated the market, followed by the chemicals & petrochemicals segment. The industrial air blower market includes revenue generated by new sales or aftersales services for industrial air blowers of centrifugal blowers and positive displacement blowers used in food & beverage, wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries.The global industrial air blower market is categorized based on type, portability, end-user industry, and geography. Regarding air movement, the centrifugal segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, capturing over half of the global market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. In contrast, the positive displacement segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.In terms of business type, equipment sales held the largest share in 2019, representing more than three-fifths of the global market, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest market share in 2019, constituting nearly two-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the LAMEA region is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also assesses regions including North America and Europe.Request Customization On Demands:Key Market SegmentsBy Movement of AirPositive DisplacementCentrifugalBy Business TypeEquipment SalesServicesBy End-user IndustryFood & BeverageWastewater TreatmentPharmaceuticalChemicals & PetrochemicalOthersTop Players:The major players profiled in the industrial air blower market include Air Control Industries Ltd., Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower and Kaeser Kompressoren.Inquire Before Buying @➡️Trending Reports:Nitrogen Generators MarketSteel Roofing MarketConstruction Dumper MarketHygienic Cladding MarketManual Spray Guns MarketPipe Rehabilitation Equipment MarketWater And Wastewater Valve MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285

