Green Roof Market Unlocks Sustainable Growth Opportunities With A 15.6% CAGR By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Green Roof Unlocks Sustainable Growth Opportunities with a 15.6% CAGR by 2027

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 39.5% share of the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.Download Sample PDF (205 Pages with More Insight):The escalating concerns regarding the increase in the greenhouse effect and global warming on a global scale have emerged as powerful drivers for the growth of the green roof market. As environmental awareness intensifies, the demand for sustainable solutions that mitigate climate change consequences has increased significantly. Green roofs, with their capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and contribute to biodiversity, have become pivotal in the collective effort to combat the adverse effects of the greenhouse effect, thereby propelling market growth.Rise in awareness regarding green roof systems, increase in the greenhouse effect, and growth in the residential construction sector augment the growth of the global green roof market. On the other hand, presence of substitutes and unfavorable climate conditions restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, tax benefits offered by the government to private industries to install green roofs are anticipated ot present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global green roof market. On the other hand, the industrial segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.Enquire Before Buying:Based on region, the market is studied across numerous region including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA and North America. The region across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the global green roof market across Europe dominated with largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total revenue of the market.Top Players:The frontrunners profiled in the global green roof market report include American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, and XeroFlor North America.Buy This Research Report @➡️Trending ReportsWire Pulling And Tensioning MarketSteel Structure MarketSuperalloy Melting Equipment MarketUnderground Electric Construction Equipment MarketRobotics Sanding And Polishing MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285

