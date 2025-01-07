Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.72% By 2030, Asserts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems companies are Medtronic, Abbott, Roche, LifeScan IP Holdings (Johnson & Johnson), Dexcom Inc., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Insights and Forecast report provide the current and forecast Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device.

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing diabetes prevalence among the population across the globe, rising product approvals pertaining to Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, rising technological advancements, and recent launches in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market landscape.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market report:

. According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market during the forecasted period.

. Key pharma players working proactively in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems include Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan IP Holdings (Johnson & Johnson), Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., Intuity Medical, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Sinocare, Rossmax International Ltd., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, Bionime Corporation., MEDISANA GMBH, Nemaura., and others.

. The blood glucose monitoring systems market was valued at USD 12.12 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 18.89 billion by 2030.

. On September 17, 2024, the Eversense 365 received FDA clearance as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for individuals with diabetes. Unlike short-term CGMs that typically last 10 to 14 days, the Eversense 365 features a single sensor that can be used for an entire year, offering minimal disruption to daily life. The launch is anticipated in early Q4 2024.

. In May 2024, Smart Meter launched iGlucose Plus for diabetes management, a cellular-enabled glucose meter that eliminated the need for syncing, pairing, or relying on smartphones and Wi-Fi.

. The escalating demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems is predominantly attributed to the increasing diabetes prevalence among the population across the globe and the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing hyperglycemia.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Overview

Blood glucose monitoring systems are essential tools for managing diabetes, enabling individuals to track and regulate their blood sugar levels effectively. These systems help prevent complications such as hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, and long-term issues like cardiovascular disease, neuropathy, and kidney damage.

Traditional systems involve finger-stick testing, where a small drop of blood is placed on a test strip and analyzed using a glucometer. While accurate and affordable, this method can be inconvenient and painful for frequent monitoring.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems offer a more advanced alternative. These devices use a sensor inserted under the skin to measure glucose levels in interstitial fluid in real-time. Data is transmitted to a receiver or smartphone, providing trends, alerts, and insights into glucose fluctuations. CGMs enhance diabetes management by allowing users to adjust their diet, exercise, and medication proactively.

Modern systems integrate with insulin pumps and smartphone apps for seamless diabetes management. Non-invasive technologies, such as those using light or electromagnetic waves, are in development, aiming to eliminate the need for skin punctures.

Innovations in blood glucose monitoring improve patient compliance, quality of life, and outcomes, particularly for individuals with type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. The market continues to evolve, driven by advancements in accuracy, convenience, and integration.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market in the present scenario, and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed due to several factors such as the rising burden of the diabetic population in the American region, in addition, the increasing Obesity prevalence accounts for 80 to 85% of the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, rising adoption of technologically advanced Blood Glucose Monitoring devices, and the presence of all major key players in the North American Market.

For instance, on February 19, 2020, Abbott and Insulet Corporation partnered to integrate Abbott's world-leading continuous glucose-sensing technology and glucose readings with Insulet's next-generation tubeless system, the Omnipod HorizonTM Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System (Omnipod Horizon System), to offer personalized automated insulin delivery and care for people living with signs of diabetes.

In addition to that, on April 05, 2019, WaveForm Technologies, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of WaveForm Diabetes and developer of novel products for Continuous Glucose Monitoring which can help decrease the risk of hyperglycemia, entered into a partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. to commercialize the WaveForm Technologies Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Also, in the year 2019, Medtronic partnered with Handok to market and distribute Medtronic's Guardian Connect and iPro 2 continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems in South Korea.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Dynamics

The major factors responsible for the growing demand of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems are the growing diabetes prevalence among the worldwide population, technological advancement in the product portfolio, growing geriatric population, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding proper diabetes management. In addition to that, improved healthcare infrastructure, rigorous glucose monitoring product approvals and launches, and increasing disposable income are also anticipated to boost the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market observed a period of stagnant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the other forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Other factors such as lockdown restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical restrictions, and the closing down of manufacturing facilities have further impacted the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market.

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Report

. Coverage: Global

. Study Period: 2021-2030

. Market Segmentation By Product Type - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Systems and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

. Market Segmentation By Modality - Wearable Blood Glucose Monitors and Non-Wearable Blood Glucose Monitors

. Market Segmentation By End-User- Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Others

. Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

. Key Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Companies - Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan IP Holdings (Johnson & Johnson), Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., Intuity Medical, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Sinocare, Rossmax International Ltd., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, Bionime Corporation., MEDISANA GMBH, Nemaura., and others.

. Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The blood glucose monitoring systems market was valued at USD 12.12 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 18.89 billion by 2030.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

