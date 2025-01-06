Capture.HK Achieves Milestone Of 1 Million Family Photos Digitised In 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2025 - Capture TM Hong Kong, the leading analogue media digitisation provider, proudly announces a significant milestone - digitising over 1 million family photos in 2024. To support this remarkable growth, the company is opening a new facility in Lai Chi Kok, expanding capacity and enhancing service offerings.



Capture Media Factory Boosts Annual Capacity to 8 Million Photos



Capture achieved a major milestone in 2024 by digitising over 1 million photos , with an average order value of HK$1,483. In comparison, while 129,234 photos were digitised in 2023 with a higher average order value of HK$1,554, the substantial increase in customer numbers highlights the growing demand for photograph digitisation services , driven by families seeking to preserve their legacy in a digital format. With the opening of the Capture Media Factory (CMF) in October in Lai Chi Kok, the company now boasts a maximum capacity to digitise 8 million photos annually. The new factory boasts 18 Studio Scanners, proprietary photo scanning hardware and AI software developed by Capture in Hong Kong.



Looking ahead, Capture aims to achieve 6x-8x year-on-year growth in 2025 while expanding its workforce by 2.5 times. This expansion reflects Hong Kong's $250M USD analogue media digitisation market potential.



"Capture has had exponential growth Y/Y matching our expectations of Hong Kong's large $250M USD Market Size. To satisfy the growth we opened our first Capture Media Factory in October taking advantage of Hong Kong's unique logistics and labour capabilities. We have the capability at this facility to grow 6x-8x Y/Y in 2025," said Michael Chang, the CEO of Capture.



Capture AI Technology Brings Vibrant Colours Back to Life



Capture's advanced AI photo scanning technology now restores and enhances old photographs with exceptional precision, removing glare and revitalising faded colours. This breakthrough innovation ensures that cherished memories are preserved in stunning quality.



One satisfied customer, Andrew, shared "Thank you very much for digitising my wedding photos from 30 years ago. The quality is incredibly clear, and I am very satisfied with the results."



Capture continues to set the standard in photo digitisation, offering families a way to relive and safeguard their most treasured moments for generations to come.



New Distribution Channels for Capture



Capture is expanding its reach through new partnerships, including at Fotomax. Customers can now purchase Capture's Photo Digitisation Kit (HK$238) and The Frame digital frame (HK$1188) at Fotomax locations. This expansion ensures greater accessibility to Capture's premium digitisation services, allowing more families to preserve their cherished memories with ease and convenience.



Capture Expands Digitisation Services to Preserve Diverse Media Formats



Capture is enhancing its digitisation offerings to include negative film , audio cassettes, professional videotape formats, and film reels . This expansion reflects Capture's dedication to safeguarding treasured memories and valuable archives across various media. The enhanced service ensures that precious moments are securely converted into high-quality digital formats, available on USB flash drives or Google Photos.













