Trump expects Russia-Ukraine war to end in six months, expresses desire to meet Putin

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the incoming president of the United States, has stated his expectation that Russia's war against Ukraine will be over in six months. According to a Ukrinform correspondent, he made this statement on Tuesday during a news conference held at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.



When asked by reporters when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could end, responded, "I hope to have six months."



He emphasized that many people are still dying in both Russia and Ukraine. Trump further reaffirmed that this war would not have occurred if he had been president.



Trump added that he would like to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, Trump stated that this meeting might happen following his inauguration.



Trump also discussed Ukraine's potential accession to NATO. It has always been a "big part of the problem" for Russia, he said. The president-elect simultaneously accused the Biden administration of adopting the incorrect stance on this matter.



