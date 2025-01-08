Moph Urges Public To Recognise Asthma Signs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To address the growing concern about asthma, the of Public has launched a new awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on recognising its early symptoms.

This initiative encourages individuals to seek timely medical care and aims to prevent the progression of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD), thereby improving overall respiratory health across the country.

Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated in a media statement,“Intensifying awareness surrounding asthma and COPD reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing health awareness about these diseases and providing necessary support for patients and their families.

“Through this initiative, we aim to empower the community to take effective preventive steps.”



Research suggests that the prevalence of asthma among schoolchildren is high, standing at 19.8%, while the prevalence among adults is around 9%.

The Ministry has encouraged individuals to learn to recognise the signs of asthma and understand how to manage the condition, improving overall health and preventing attacks.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects the airways responsible for carrying air to and from the lungs. It causes difficulty in breathing, which can be distressing and disruptive. In individuals with asthma, the airways are often highly sensitive to certain factors, known as asthma triggers. When exposed to these triggers, the airways become inflamed, swell, produce excess mucus, and the surrounding muscles tighten.

This disrupts normal airflow, leading to what is commonly referred to as an asthma attack.

“However, asthma does not have to stop you from enjoying life. With proper management, individuals with asthma can lead a healthy, active lifestyle. It is essential to recognise and avoid asthma triggers, take medication as prescribed, monitor and recognise early signs of attacks, and regularly use preventive treatments,” the Ministry highlighted in its awareness messages.

The Ministry has emphasised the importance of avoiding asthma triggers, which is a crucial part of managing symptoms and improving quality of life.

Asthma triggers vary from person to person and can include environmental factors such as dust mites, pet fur and dander, various types of smoke (including cigarette smoke, factory smoke, incense, and car exhaust fumes), as well as other factors like extreme cold, high humidity, and strenuous activities like sprinting. Identifying and avoiding these triggers is essential to managing asthma and preventing attacks.

The Ministry also emphasized that by staying aware of one's surroundings and making small adjustments to daily routines, individuals can reduce the frequency and intensity of asthma flare-ups. Simple steps, such as maintaining a clean environment, managing stress, and following medical advice, can help individuals with asthma stay in control and breathe easier every day.

Asthma can be effectively managed with the right knowledge and proactive care. Understanding specific triggers, adhering to prescribed treatments, and making healthy lifestyle choices are key to leading a fulfilling and active life.