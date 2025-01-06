Two Israeli Zionist Soldiers Killed, Two Injured In Gaza Clash Latest Palestinian Death Toll: 45,854

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jan 7 (NNN-XINHUA) – An Israeli Zionist deputy company commander and another soldier were killed, and two others were injured, in a clash with in northern Gaza, the Israeli Zionist military said, yesterday.

The Zionist military identified one of the dead as Eitan Israel Shiknazi, 24, from the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, a deputy company commander in the infantry Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion. He“fell during combat” in the northern Gazan city of Beit Hanoun, the Zionist military said in a statement.

The name of the other fatality was not released because his family had not yet been notified, the military said, adding that, he and the two injured soldiers also belonged to the 932nd Battalion.

The Israeli regime's state-owned Kan TV reported that, the four soldiers were hit by an anti-tank missile fired by militants at the building where they were staying.

The latest deaths brought the total number of Israeli soldiers killed to 827, since the beginning of the regime's multi-front war in Oct, 2023.

According to Gaza health authorities yesterday, the Zionist Israeli strikes have killed 45,854 people and injured 109,139 others, in the Palestinian enclave, since the conflict began.– NNN-XINHUA

