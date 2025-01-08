U.S. Congress introduces resolution to recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

(MENAFN) The first legislative initiative regarding Ukraine current year, urging for recognizing the Kremlin's operations in its conflict against Ukraine as genocide has been tabled to the lower chamber of the 119th U.S. Congress. This was stated on Tuesday by Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, Ukrinform reads.



"In the first week of its work, put a major focus on the fact that Russia commits crimes in the war against Ukraine every day. A draft resolution calling for recognizing Russia's actions against Ukraine as a genocide has been re-submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives," Markarova posted on Facebook.



She also stated that this was the reason of communication among the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington and a bipartisan group of legislatives in the House of Representatives.



The introduction says that the criteria outlined in Article II of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide are met by the atrocities carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine, which include attacks on civilians, direct strikes on medical facilities and maternity hospitals, and the forced relocation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children, to Russia and the occupied territories.



